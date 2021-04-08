Duncan Williams' son repents, leads worship in church after partying hard

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The son of Archbishop Duncan Williams might have turned away from his promiscuous lifestyle and given his life to Christ once and for all.



Daniel Duncan Williams has been, for the past few times, the black sheep in his somewhat perfect family. He has been caught on tape doing some unthinkable things that does not sit well with the doctrines of his faith, Christianity.



For the first time in a while, the young man is in the news for a good reason. Daniel was captured in a viral video ministering a powerful worship song to congregants at his father’s church.



It might have been during the Easter Sunday as Daniel was seen well dressed in a white ensemble and singing his heart out in a worship song.



"Got to minister today on the day our lord rose.. what an honor. Yes! “There was Jesus”, he wrote as he shared his ministration on social media.



The comment section was filled with positive remarks as many begged him to stay in the church and not surprise them with another hot bedroom video.



