‘Dumsor’ is killing us; something must be done – Opambour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has lamented the erratic power supply in the country.



According to him, the erratic power supply, popularly referred to as "Dumsor" in the local dialect, has brought discomfort to most Ghanaians.



The pastor stated that he does not blame the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) entirely because it could be that the government does not resource the institution to fix the problem.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour fumed about the recent power outages, adding that even if there would be intermittent power cuts, the public should be given prior notice.



"In Ghana currently, hot temperatures, mosquito bites, and erratic power supply are killing us. The light could go off at midnight, and the temperature in the room would rise. When you decide to sleep outside, then mosquitoes would be biting you.



"If 'Dumsor' is back, they should let us know so we act accordingly. I don't blame ECG much in this case because maybe they have faulty equipment and are not getting a replacement," he said.



Opambour called on the government to put in place measures to avert the recent erratic power supply that seems to be prevalent.



"Authorities should ensure that faulty appliances are fixed to curtail the unstable power supply."



Recently, some individuals have been complaining about the unstable nature of the electricity supply in the country.



The ECG has informed the public that it is undertaking system maintenance and dismissed claims of "Dumsor" being back.



Watch the video below







SB/BB