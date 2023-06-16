Drogo set to release new song ‘Man No Be God’ featuring Vinnikins & Roade

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian musician Drogo is set to release a new song that features Vinnikins and Roade dubbed “Man No Be God”.



The superstar and his hardworking team are warming up for the release of their jam.



Over the years, the talented musician has released a couple of hit songs which has topped many charts. From his archives are songs like Bando, Fuego, and Outside featuring Yaw Dyro.



This new jam is set to take over the airwaves in no time. The song will come with a classic visual shot from Accra.



This masterpiece per my checks on YouTube Premieres on 6/16/23 at exactly 3:00 PM.