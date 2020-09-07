Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Dr UN finally apologizes to Ghanaians

Kwame Owusu Fordjour awarded celebrities with unverified awards

The man behind the UN & Kofi Annan awards scam, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr UN has for the first time come out to apologize Ghanaians after a video of him at a local drinking spot mocking the celebs/politicians he swindled went viral.



In a Facebook post, DR UN remorsefully apologized to all especially mentors, fans and admirers who are disappointed in him for some of the words he used in the video that seemed like he was happy with what he did.



A few hours ago, a video that captured Dr UN went viral. In the video, he was seen and heard mocking those he scammed.



He expressed a lot of happiness after he was told by some people around him at the drinking spot that he was trending in Ghana because of his award scam.



Not very pleased at the video after going viral, the man of the moment, Dr UN sent out a strong warning to those behind the act. He cautioned them to be very careful and not to repeat that act again.



In the post sighted, the biggest alleged awards scammer pointed out that it is criminal for people to video others without their approval.



