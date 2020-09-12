Entertainment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Dr. UN deserves an award – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is of the view that Dr. Kwame Fordjour, the man behind Global Blueprint Excellence Awards should be awarded for his ability to scam prominent Ghanaian personalities.



The pundit, marveled at how Dr. Fordjour executed his intention to sway and award Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro; BET Award winner Sarkodie; 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; among others under the guise of working with the United Nations and the prestigious legacy of Dr Kofi Annan remarked that the man who until he was exposed was regarded by the aforementioned, should be awarded for his outstanding gallantry.



“A lot of people have questioned his fashion sense. A lot of people have questioned his utterances as to whether he makes sense or not so they’re expecting people to actually figure it out whether he is genuine or not. If this person with question marks over his fashion sense, the way he talks has been able to scam high-profile personalities on all divides, then that person deserves an award,” Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo said on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum.



Background



For the past days, one name has been running through the Ghanaian space, reason being that the person behind the name has been able to pull a scam of a magnitude almost never experienced in the country.



He was able to organize an awards ceremony and presented trophies and citations to over 20 accomplished Ghanaian personalities who he described as having achieved extraordinary feats in their endeavors.



Weeks before the initiator of the sham Global Blueprint Excellence Awards could pull off his master stroke, journalist Abdul Karim Ibrahim and GhanaWeb through their investigations conducted a dig into the activities of Dr Fordjour, the authenticity of his awards scheme and its association with the United Nations as well as its late former General Secretary, Dr. Kofi Annan.



From the narration of the genesis of his awards scheme, through to his supposed affiliation with the UN and Dr Kofi Annan as well as his questionable credentials, Dr. Fordjour came off as someone who was unto something big and so big was his scam.



Both the Kofi Annan Foundation and the United Nations (UN) whom Dr. Fordjour claims to be working ‘around’ have dissociated themselves from the award.

