Music of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: Atingane Adumbire

Dr. Pushkin to perform with global music stars at SXSW Music Festival in Texas

Ghanaian rapper, Dr Pushkin Ghanaian rapper, Dr Pushkin

Ghanaian rapper Dr. Pushkin has been unveiled as one of the over 300 artists to perform at this year’s SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

The Ghanaian will join a tall list of legends and upcoming music stars to entertain the 1000s of the audience who would gather for the March 13 to 18 event.

Billed originally from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region but now based in Texas, the Ghanaian Computer Scientist cum musician will have the stage to showcase his uncelebrated music beyond the borders of the West African music-rich nation.

Sharing the good news on his Facebook wall, the Ghanaian expressed joy that he will share the stage with his role model and one-time Grammy awardee Killer Mike who will also be performing at the 2023 event.

Apart from Killer Mike, UK’s celebrated rock band New Order as well as Atlanta’s duo of Coco and Clair Clair as well as Mexico’s Dawn Avenue will be present at this year’s event.

Diana Borco from Columbia, DJ Ace from London, UK, Dumbo Gets Mad from Italy, Dutch Criminal Record from England, Elephant Gym from Taiwan and Fuse from Amsterdam, Netherlands will all be present.

Fellow Ghanaians in Tema’s Yung D3mz and Los Angeles Yaw Appiah alongside the South African duo of Majozi and Manny Walters will form the African ensemble for this year’s event.

Dr Pushkin whose maiden studio album, Outlandish is scheduled to be released today will have Ghanaian rap great Budukusu as well as Texas-based rapper Aggie and AZA as part of his team to perform at this year’s event. He will have DJ SelectaRah from Austin-Texas Club Bantu manning the turntables for him.

Aggie and Dr Pushkin co-wrote Forgive Them, the fifth track on the Outlandish album while AZA has been featured in track number 16 titled No Regrets off the same album. Budukusu has worked on Ambition (track no. 12) and Need You (track no. 6) of the Outlandish album.

