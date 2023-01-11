Dr. Pushkin drops track list for 'Outlandish' album featuring Ofori Amponsah

Music of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: Atingane Adumbire

Ghanaian American-based rapper Dr Paul Azunre, also known as Dr Pushkin has dropped the track list for his much-anticipated debut album 'Outlandish'. The 17-track album features a plethora of artists including spoken word artist as Bolgatanga-based poet Benjamin Zumah.



As promised, the hard-hitting rapper has a Ghanaian all-time favourite and legendary hiplife and highlife musician Ofori Amponsah. Mr All 4 Real is featured in a track titled "You make me wonder". The song also features afrobeat and highlife singer Jerry Anyuisah popularly known as Jerry Kanjaga. The song is produced by Peewezel and Dr Pushkin himself and mixed by Peewezel.



"Lies", Dr Pushkin's hit single which features talented Ghanaian singer TeriWiizi is also on the 17-track album as well as another top liner with Budusuku titled "Ambition" which was written by the trio of Dr Pushkin, Budukusu and Teri Wiizi, mixed by Peewezel and co-produced by Dr Pushkin and Nikita Tolkachev.



Apart from Ofori Amponsah, Budukus has also been heavily featured on the album with appearances in three songs: Need You, Ambition and Winning. TeriWiizi is also another act who has multiple appearances on the album including a feature on Lies and Ambition while Nikita Ataman has also appeared in two songs: Need You and Running.



Kromanteng, Kwadjo SPiRi, KingLung, Aphee, AZA and Muphasah are the other artist featured on the album as well as Zumah The Poet who is featured with two poetry interludes and Austin-based musician Aggie.



Full list of songs on the Outlandish album.



Rapinha: Dr Pushkin, produced by Paul Azunre and Nikita Tolkachev and mixed by Peewezel.



Voicemail (Skit): an actual voicemail from Jeremy, produced by Dr Paul Azunre and Nikita Tolkachev and mixed by Peewezel.



Wake up!: written and performed by Dr Pushkin and Kwadjo SPiRi.



Lies: Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi, produced by Azkonnabeatz and mixed by DJ D. Abate



Forgive them: Dr Pushkin and Aggie.



Need You: Dr Pushkin, Ataman Nikita and Budukusu



Make You Wonder: Dr Pushkin, Ofori Amponsah and Jerry Kanjaga



Be My: Dr Pushkin, KingLung and Aphee



This Journey Is Endless (Interlude Poem) by Zumah The Poet.



Running: Dr Pushkin and Ataman Nikita



Hear Me Out: Dr Pushkin and Muphasah



Ambition: Dr Pushkin, Budukusu and TeriWiizi



Bonsam MC: Dr Pushkin



Alien: Dr Pushkin and Kromanteng. Co-produced by Paul Azunre and Nikita Tolkachev and mixed by Paul Azunre.



The Best Is Yet To Come (Interlude Poem) by Zumah The Poet



No Regrets: Dr Pushkin and AZA



Winning: Dr Pushkin and Budukusu



Meanwhile, we have added the link to Lies, a single off the Outlandish album featuring TeriWiizi.