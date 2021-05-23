Dr. Poundz and wife hit dance floor as Kidi, Kofi Kinaata others perform at their wedding

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian stars shined at the Accra Evening Mayor’s wedding reception after he got married to his fiancee in Cape Coast on May 22, 2021.



Maximus Mensah popularly known as Dr. Pounds joined the table of men on Saturday.



It was a sight to behold as several media personalities and celebrities graced his big day to show him love and support.



The night of the wedding reception saw top-class Ghanaian artistes such as Wendy Shay, Kidi, Kofi Kinaata, Article Wan, Ayesem, Dope Nation, Eno Barony and many others performing.



It was all fun and joyous moment as the newly wedded couple took center stage intermittently to exhibit their excitement through their dance moves.



A big congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Pounds and his wife for the journey they have taken.



Watch video below:



