Dr Osei Kwame Despite pulls up in his $3million Bugatti as his son was called to the Bar

Elegance was on display as Kennedy Osei the first son of Ghanaian Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was caled to the bar.



The General Legal Council enrolled new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association and the General Manager of the Despite Media Group was one of the 840 people to be called to the Ghana Bar at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Netizens on social media could not keep their calm when videos of Osei Kwame Despite puled up for his son’s call to the Ghana Bar in his $3m Bugatti.



Also, videos of Kennedy Osei and his wife emerged when they were seen riding in a Rolls Royce after ceremony.



