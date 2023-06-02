Dr. Okwen releases his single 'Nkwa Kwa'

Music of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Texas based Cameroonian artist Dr. Okwen releases his debut single titled ‘Nwa Kwa’ which means ‘Good Child'. A heartfelt tribute to a child's triumph over autism.



The song tells the story of a palm wine tapper's wife who gives birth to

an autistic child. The child regains full communication and everyone is happy and partying. It was originally recorded in Lagos in 1992 and has been hidden for 30 years. Dr. Okwen is now ready to share his music with the world and encourage people to trust their path whilst staying true to their vision. His debut single ‘Nwa Kwa’ is currently the most played Moghamo song in the world with over 2 million views on YouTube.



With 'Nwa Kwa,' Okwen delivers a powerful message of hope and perseverance.



"I want the world to hear the beauty of African language and culture. In the case of this song it is a contribution to mankind in Moghamo", he said.



Dr. Okwen is not just a dentist, he is also a multi Instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer on a remarkable journey of self actualisation, celebration across three decades and three continents. Dr. Okwen has two private practices and they are, 1488 Dental in North Houston and MB2 Microsurgery also in Texas.



He sits on the board of Directors for the American Association of Endodontics (AAE) with responsibility in the US and around the globe. The release of 'Nwa Kwa' marks an important milestone in Dr. Okwen's career as a musician. With a growing fan base and reputation for creating inspiring music as a form of socio-cultural engagement, he is quickly becoming a rising star bringing Moghamo music to the world stage.



He is on a mission to inspire, share the joy and beauty of his heritage in so

doing becoming a de Facto Moghamo Cultural Ambassador.



He stated: "I wrote 'Nwa Kwa' to celebrate the incredible strength and determination of those who overcome autism. I want this song to inspire people to believe in the power of hope and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging they may seem.”



Okwen's powerful vocals and uplifting lyrics are accompanied by nostalgic melodies, synths, palm wine guitar riffs, an infectious groove that underscores the song's message of hope and optimism. The self produced track demonstrates

the dexterity of the artist as a talented multi instrumentalist with a well seasoned passion for creating good music.