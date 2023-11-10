Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh ties the knot with beautiful lover

Entertainment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who’s been acclaimed as one of the best Ministers in the history of Ghana, has tied the knot with beautiful lover.



The Minister is said to have privately married the anonymous woman.



The marriage ceremony of the Minister and his girlfriend, in a picture sighted by Peacefmonline, shows the two seemingly exchanging their wedding vows at the event officiated by the General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.



The Minister, who is also Manhyia North lawmaker and popularly called ‘NAPO’, was clad in kente cloth together with the wife, also in kente dress, as they were led to recite their vows.



Although details of the marriage ceremony are scanty, the Minister is however off the market.