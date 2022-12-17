Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong graduates from GIMPA with Masters in Public Health

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong has earned a masters in public health after successfully graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)on Friday December 16, 2022.



Earning her MPh Masters in Public Health from the illustrious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the celebrated Ghanaian health personality and entrepreneur's new educational success adds to a list of significant academic distinctions earned throughout her career.



Dr. Louisa is an award-winning Dental Surgeon who practices at Charisma Dental Clinic in Accra, Ghana. She previously graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2016, where she received a distinction and was awarded the prestigious Overall Best Student Prize.



She has received numerous nominations and awards throughout her professional career, including the 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) and Pulse Health Influencer of the Year for her enormous contribution to Ghana's development and giving back to society. Her clinic has been the destination for celebrities, such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, KiDi, Joselyn Dumas, and more, seeking expert guidance on their dental health.



Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla is currently the official FDI World Dental Federation Ambassador for World Oral Health Day 22, using her wealth of experience to raise awareness about the importance of good oral health and its vital role in securing overall health and well-being. She is also a brand ambassador for Vien Health.



