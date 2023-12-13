Dr Kweku Oteng refused to pick my calls after promising to sponsor my concert - Sonnie Badu alleges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu has accused the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng of disappointing him after promising to support his 'Rhythms of Africa' concert.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu opened up about some shortcomings he encountered in the build-up to his concert, including the fact that some individuals who promised to support his concert disappointed him.



Sonnie Badu said that Dr. Kweku Oteng had promised to sponsor his concert but refused to pick up his calls when contacted.



“A lot of sponsors let me down, even Dr Kweku Oteng was not picking up my phone calls, he promised to sponsor, he promised to be a part of it but he didn’t pick up my phone calls. He disappointed me.



“I have honoured Dr Kweku Oteng more than any other person in Ghana, I even honoured him at the city capital in Georgia. He told me he would support but he let me down,” he said.



Sonnie Badu’s 'Rhythms of Africa' concert, which took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.



The event saw performances from the likes of Kofi Peprah, Nacee, Perez Music, MOG, Piesie Esther and many others.



