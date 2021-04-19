Dr Kwaku Oteng dashes 'tear-rubber' Toyota Prado to Ohemaa Woyeje

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

The President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has dashed a brand new Toyota Prado to Ohemaa Woyeje.



The brand new vehicle was given to her on Monday, April 19, 2021.



Samuel Kofi Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), who presented the car to Ohemaa Woyeje on behalf of Dr Oteng explained the reason behind the gift.



Explaining in a video captured by Zionfelix.net, the CEO of ABN revealed that Dr Kwaku Oteng is happy about the work that Ohemaa has done after she joined the company.



After receiving the car, Ohemaa Woyeje thanked Dr Kwaku Oteng for appreciating her effort.



She prayed to God to give him more life.



Ohemaa Woyeje is the mid-morning host at Angel FM in Accra.



Watch the video below:



