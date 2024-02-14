Dr. Grace Boadu’s family should have totally gotten rid of the bloggers – LilWin fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, LilWin, has said that Dr. Grace Boadu's family was lenient in attacking the bloggers who converged at their home during the deceased's one-week observation.



He made these statements while establishing that the bloggers deserved every bit of ill-treatment they encountered on that faithful day.



Earlier, some five Ghanaian bloggers were said to have been physically assaulted, and their properties were damaged during their visit to the late Dr. Grace Boadu's family house.



According to reports, the bloggers were physically assaulted; their phones were seized, and cars were damaged at the deceased's family residence.



This has stirred numerous concerns online, with scores of individuals condemning the development.



But LilWin thinks the attackers should've applied a stiffer punishment.



LilWin, while registering his resentment for bloggers, said they are one of Ghana's greatest problems.



"Our greatest problem as a country is bloggers. Grace Boadu's family should've killed the bloggers. In their next life, they won't choose blogging as a profession. All these people do is tarnish the hard-earned reputation of others just for their personal gain. They bring a lot of confusion to the country. They exploit everything, even funerals. You reported many lies about the late Dr. Grace Boadu, and you expect her family to be fine with that? They are also human.



"Dr. Grace Boadu is gradually losing her reputation on social media, and I blame the bloggers. They should have killed them. They should have burned them in their cars. They don't promote the good stuff people do," the Kumawood actor fumed in a viral video seen on TikTok.







Nana Yaa Brefo condemns attack on bloggers and calls for GJA's intervention



Earlier, popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo, condemned the assault on the said bloggers, adding that the incident does not speak well of the late Dr. Grace Boadu's reputation.



She slammed Dr. Grace Boadu's family for fueling the controversies surrounding her death while calling on the Ghana Journalists Association to wade into the situation.



"Look at how they are treating journalists. I saw a car that had been damaged. I also learned that some bloggers were assaulted by the family. It is disgusting. Now, bloggers are part of the journalist association, so I don't know what GJA is doing about it, and I haven't heard from them either.



"What I've been seeing on social media is a bit worrying as a woman. The late Dr. Grace Boadu was quite humble and very nice to everyone. Unfortunately, since she died, a lot of things have been happening, which is disturbing. The way the family is handling issues does not augur well for her reputation," she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Background



Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu's sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased, considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. Music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



EB/BB