Dr. Akosua Abdallah premiers UND against racial discrimination

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

The president of the International Theatre Institute, Dr. Akosua Abdallah, in collaboration with the Colombia Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Claudia Turbay Quintero, were at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris to premier the highlights of the documentary themed, UND Against Racial Discrimination.



H.E Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France, who invited and hosted Dr. Abdallah and her colleague ambassador, dignitaries and the international body reps, was such an amazing view to the call up against racial abuse.



Depicting the consequences of races through to slavery and its effects got people at the auditorium emotional, causing a number of them to shed tears.



The script originally written by Abdallah Suella, the father of Dr. Akosua Abdallah, who has been living in the United States for many years, was borne out of what he saw and lived in for so many years.



This was eventually visualised by his daughter through this production.



Ghana’s own old screen goddess of Inspector Bediako fame, a TV series that got Ghanaians glued to their seats in the 90s, Dr. Akosua Abdallah, who has also been working at the National Theatre for 27 years after acquiring her PHD at the University of Education, Winneba, has been doing a lot behind the scenes.



Dr. Akosua currently works at the National Commission on Culture under the ministry of Tourism.



The main reason and agenda of this documentary impacted to her through her father is to create the awareness of inferiority and the skin complex.



In her speech to address the audience, Dr. Abdallah opened up on the fact that “racism cuts across and that, it has become worse and worse in the United States of America,” Europe and all over the world.



Furthermore, she stated that “the African Americans turn to each other instead of bringing love to themselves, no matter the situation.”



Under the direction of the managers of the documentary, it would be fully premiered for the first time on the 26th and the 27th in the capital city of Colombia.



Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture, with support from the Ghana National Theatre and other cinemas will also premiere the most exclusive and the hidden truth behind the truth of racial discrimination.