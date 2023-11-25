Dormaahene was ‘pained’ after he was denied access to Berekumhene’s funeral - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Outspoken media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has said that the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II was extremely livid after he was injuncted not to attend Berekumhene’s funeral.



According to her, the decision by the Berekum Traditional Council to bar Dormaahene from arriving on the same day as Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II really pained him in light of the tension between the two chiefs.



She indicated that even though Dormaahene was not happy with the decision, it helped to curtail possible violence that would have erupted if both chiefs were allowed to arrive on the same day.



“The most worrying aspect of the issue is that the Dormaa Traditional Council took action to block him from going not anybody else. I could see that he was really pained. he said he was not bothered because the people of Berekum would need him one day.



"The funeral was really big so if he had gone it wouldn't have been easy. As a matter of fact, he [Dormaahene] is extremely pained,” Nana Yaa Brefo said while speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II commented on the injunction filed against him to stop him from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he was not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene… I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.



