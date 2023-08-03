You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 03Article 1817933

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023



DopeNation teases fans with upcoming track with Sarkodie

Ghanaian music Duo, DopeNation has dropped a teaser to their upcoming project “Check my Zingo” featuring Sarkodie.

A 20-second teaser was posted on Dopenation’s Twitter (now X) page and retweeted by Sarkodie’s account.

The clip featured a short verse from rapper Sarkodie over a bouncy beat.

The track, which will be the first collaboration between Sarkodie and Dopenation is scheduled to release on Friday, 4th August 2023.

No official date for the video has been released as of yet.

The teaser has gathered a lot of hype on social media with many fans and followers expressing their excitement for the upcoming song.

