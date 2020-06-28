Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

DopeNation no longer with Lynx Entertainment – Richie confirms

Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, has confirmed reports that music duo DopeNation is no longer with his label.



According to him, they signed a short term contract with the duo and have decided to part ways after the expiration of the contract.



Made up of Micheal Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo (Twist), DopeNation signed onto Lynx Entertainment in April 2019.



Known for hit songs such as ‘Eish’ and ‘Naami’, the duo heralded their signing with the release of ‘Zanku’.



Shortly after it was reported that they were no longer with the label, DopeNation rebuffed the rumours, stressing that they were still with Lynx Entertainment.



Reacting to the reports, Richie Mensah told MzGee in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM that the contract has indeed ended.



“…our deal with DopeNation was a short one than we normally do…” the Lynx Entertainment CEO said.



He explained that “we signed a short term deal where we were going to elevate their brand…the contract ended not too long ago…”



In spite of the new development, Richie disclosed that DopeNation is “still part of the family” and ready to offer them any assistance.

