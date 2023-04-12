DopeNation express disappointment in VGMA for removal of 'Group of the Year' category

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

The Ghanaian musical duo DopeNation, comprising Michael Boafo and Tony Boafo, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), claiming that the organisers of the event have been unfair to them.



According to the duo, the “Group of the Year” category has been eliminated from the annual event which has impacted their recognition and what they stand for as a group.



In an asaase.com report, DopeNation shared their thoughts on the issue, saying, “We are twins, we are a group; that is what we stand for. So musically, when you take that category off, you take away our recognition and what we stand for.”



It has been three years since the award scheme removed the “Group of the Year” category.



DopeNation expressed understanding towards the organisers' decision, but also called for a review, saying, “We are sure they have tangible reasons for that, but they should also look at it from our point of view.”



The duo went on to highlight their contributions to the music industry, including producing and writing for other artists, touring, and releasing their own music.



They expressed their disappointment at having to compete with solo artists instead of being recognised as a group and compared their experience with that of being nominated as a group at award ceremonies in other countries.



“It really hurts when another country has an award scheme and they nominate us as a group and we have to fly there to represent the country as a group. Meanwhile, back in our home (Ghana), we don’t have a group category,” they said.



