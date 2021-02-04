Entertainment of Thursday, 4 February 2021

DopeNation discovered me – Adelaide the seer

Visually impaired Ghanaian singer, stage named ‘Adelaide the Seer’ has revealed how she found her way into the Ghanaian music industry.



The 25-year-old shared, “after I lost my sight 8 years 3 months ago, I was just home singing because singing has always been a part of me”.



In an interview with Chelsey Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne show, she mentioned, “while I was home singing, my aunty used to post short videos of me on social media. So few weeks ago, I got a call from DopeNation saying they wanted to meet and fast forward we got to the studio, recorded and I entered the music industry by releasing a song with them”.



Answering to how long ago they came out with ‘Wire Me’ she responded, “they saw the video I think three (3) weeks ago if I am not mistaken and we just recorded this song last week Wednesday.”



According to her, her reception into the Ghanaian music scene has been good. “So far it’s been good and I’m very excited and also very grateful to God for everything. I know the attention comes with it so I’m okay with that”, she added.



Adelaide also stated that “at the moment I’m partially signed to DopeNation’s record label and from the look of things, we’re working around me being a full member of the label”.