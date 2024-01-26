DopeNation delivers the soundtrack to your travels on ‘Jakpa’

Music of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Super talented Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation is back with another one!



The follow-up to their last release “Tupac”, this one is a brand new Afrobeats banger to kick off the year, and it’s titled “Jakpa”.



The song lays on an upbeat and uplifting rhythm and is a blend of Afrobeats, Highlife, and Amapiano with full vibes and interesting lyrics.



"Jakpa", meaning “to run away”, narrates the average dream and lifestyle of the African youth to travel overseas to seek greener pastures.



"Jakpa" is an ode to the people who aim to leave home for greener pastures, the soundtrack for all who aspire for more.



DopeNation once again proves its ability to push musical boundaries and deliver an extraordinary listening experience. Music is also a timestamp and DopeNation is at the forefront of it.



"Jakpa" has been released and is available on all major streaming platforms.