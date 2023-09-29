'Don’t wait for me to die before honouring me' - Yul Edochie to netizens

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Controversial Nollywood actor cum former presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has stirred controversies following an appeal to Nigerians.
Taking to his Instagram page, the father of five pleaded with Nigerians to support his recently launched real estate business, 'Isi Mmili' Company.
Yul Edochie advised netizens not to wait until he dies before honoring him.
Yul stated that he does not have to die in order for the phrase 'Justice for Yul, to trend on social media.
“If you love me come and buy property from my company. Isi Mmili Global LTD. Don’t wait for me to die then you start doing’ Justice for Odogwu’. The best justice you can do for me is to patronize my business. Let me enjoy the justice while I’m alive”.
However, netizens assert that he doesn't deserve justice, particularly after the manner he treated his first wife, May Edochie.
See the post and comments below: