Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t use me to satisfy your sentiments - Kwasi Ernest goes wild on Dave Joy

Artiste manager Kwasi Ernest

Artiste manager and regular pundit on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show, Kwasi Ernest, has strongly cautioned Dave Joy, the ex-husband of gospel musician Joyce Blessing, not to use him to satisfy his sentiments.



Whiles sharing his opinion on the show, Dave Joy called into the program to strongly warn him (Kwasi Ernest) to be careful the way he is going about the issues at hand. He partly blamed Kwasi Ernest for the problems he is going through with his ex-wife even though he admitted that he has not fully handed over Joyce Blessings' social media log-ins because she refused him access to his children.



“I have her Instagram account. She should allow me to see my children. She’s even sent me to court... I’ve told her to grant me access to my children but she says she’s not ready... I haven’t granted her access to her Instagram because she hasn’t given me access to my children and my things in the house. If she’s ready today to grant me access to meet my children, I will also hand over her Instagram to her," he said on the show.



Reacting to Dave Joy’s outburst, Kwasi Ernest asked why he is being blamed for something he has no hand in.



According to him, Dave Joy had already confessed to why he has not given Joyce Blessing her passwords and he is shocked why he (Dave Joy) has now turned around to blame him (Kwasi Ernest)



“I have not told anyone not to give access to his children, you have confessed here that you have not given Joyce her passwords because she has not granted you access to your children, how am I being blamed for this? But I will accept the blame, I am the reason why his wife met the ‘sun’, I am the reason Joyce was relevant. It is through me that Joyce became a star, so I will accept the blame. Maybe, if I had stayed in my room and slept, or groomed a different artiste and spent all my time and resources on her, maybe no one would come on air today and blame me. So I accept the blame...” Kwasi Ernest said.



He, however, said whether he is blamed or not, it will not stop him from talking about the issues. He said as an entertainment pundit when issues arise, it is his God-given human right to speak to the issues and no one will take that away from him.



“ He can blame me but that will not stop me from talking about the issue or any other issue for that matter. When issues come and they are wrong we will talk about it, I am a grown man, I have the right to express my opinion. Social media, Facebook etc., we didn’t create it but we are here feeling proud that we have ceased passwords, tomorrow when we wake up and the owners have shut it down what will we do? Let us not hide behind sentiments to say things that are not true. I haven’t worked with Joyce over three years ago, that’s why I don’t want to talk about Joyce, when issues come we will talk. If you don’t understand, take me to The Hague,” he concluded.





