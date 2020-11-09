Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Don’t underrate me, I’m still popular - Wutah Kobby

Musician, Wutah Kobby

A former member of music duo Wutah Kobby has said persons who appreciate good music will keep supporting him as a solo artiste.



Contrary to claims that he is struggling as a solo musician after the group's split, he rubbished the claims saying that he is succeeding as a solo musician.



He was speaking on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



"People who follow what I do, the gigs I play, even my interactions with people who are open-minded to enjoy good music, in general, will support me. The feedback has been a phenomenon.”



According to him, although he has been able to make the huge numbers, the support has been massive.



"I have positioned myself to the point of dealing only with quality music. You can’t take me out when it comes to quality songs. When it comes to, live music, you can’t take me out. Those are things that have been there. It has been part of me. I am a popular musician.”



In answering if music has paid off for me, he answered saying: ”I am okay. Whatever I have achieved in life is a result of my music. Music is all I have and it is what I keep doing.”



"I can see success in every way. I will work hard and I know success would be on the way for me.”



Wutah Kobby said performances give him more money and feel he is happy with what he has achieved.



Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when it contested the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye.



The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means fire.



The group released their debut album ‘Anamontuo’ which had songs like ‘Adonko’, ‘Goosie Gander’, and ‘Big Dreams’.



The album won them eleven nominations including 'The Most Popular Song of the Year', 'Album Of the Year', and 'Artiste of the Year' in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



In 2009, they separated and started recording their solo projects.



Wutah Kobby confirmed that the group will no longer reunite and all those waiting for them to unite again would be waiting for a ship at the Airport.



