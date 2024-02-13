Don't tell us how to protest! - Wanlov the Kubolor cries over 'oppression' of LGBTQ+ community

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Ghanaian musician and activist, Wanlov the Kubolor has expressed his frustration with what he calls the “oppression of minorities” over the proposed anti-LGBT+ bill in Ghana and the lack of international support for oppressed people around the world.



In a post shared on his Instagram page on February 12, he said he was hoping that if the bill, which would criminalize and punish anyone who identifies as or supports LGBT+ people, gets passed, the international community will help the brave Ghanaians who are resisting the "wickedness" of the parliament.



However, he reiterated that he's disillusioned by the ongoing violence and injustice in other parts of the world, such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the exploitation of natural resources in Congo.



Wanlov the Kubolor, known for his outspoken and controversial views on social and political issues further called critics not to control how he and others choose to protest in their “last days”.



“We were hoping that if the anti-LGBT+ hate bill in Ghana’s most & wicked corrupt parliament got passed, that the international community will support brave oppressed Ghanaians to overcome the wickedness, but look how Zionist Israel is massacre-ing Palestinians in Gaza despite majority of voices across the planet protesting loudly. Look how millions are being killed in Congo for lithium & cobalt. We are alone. So don’t fkn judge how we choose to protest in our last days,” he wrote.



The bill, formally known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, was unanimously passed by the parliament in July 2023 and is expected to be adopted in October 2021.



It has been widely condemned by human rights groups, activists, and celebrities as a violation of the constitutional and international rights of LGBT+ people.



