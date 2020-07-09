Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Don’t tarnish my image in your quest to become popular – Kwabena Kwabena replies Kontihene

Kwabena Kwabena and Kontinhene have been feuding for a long time

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has threatened to sue Kontihene over false allegations that he peddles hard drugs.



Kontihene over the past few days in interviews accused Kwabena Kwabena of introducing his alleged lover , actress Ahouf3 Patri to drugs and impregnating his own cousin among other inhuman acts.



According to Kontihene, Kwabena Kwabena has been on drugs for as long as he could remember.



However Responding to the allegations in an interview on Accra FM, Kwabena Kwabena told host, Nana Romeo, that this was not the first time the rapper, Kontihene, had made such allegations against him hence he is not too surprised.



According to Kwabena Kwabena, the feud started in 2006, “He cursed me in 2006…he told one of his friends, Nana Adu Sei, that If I was able to release a song that would be bigger than Asor, then God was not alive…in 2016 he wanted us to do a song together and I did not do it,” he stated.



“He is making dangerous allegations that he has made bad investment for spending his money on me…I will take him to court. You do not do that, he should be very careful, maybe he wants to do something and is riding on my name, that is okay, but to go that length to denigrate me is not appropriate,” Kwabena Kwabena added.



Kwabena Kwabena furthered that under normal circumstances, he’d let it go but since Kontihene is bent on tarnishing his image, he will sue him.





