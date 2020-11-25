Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Don't take Funny Face's suicide notes for a joke - Whitney Boakye

Event Organizer, Whitney Boakye Mensah, says Funny Face and his baby mama's relationship cannot be repaired, therefore no one should attempt to bring them back together for the sake of love, their children, or any reason at all.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review', Whitney advised that no person should avail himself or herself to remain in an abusive relationship.



To her, Funny Face and his baby mama, Vannessa, have proven beyond doubt that their relationship was a wrestling match and it will be toxic for them to come back again.



"Let us take decisions before the worst happens. Let's save people before the worst happens. The two of them, from videos and the things we're witnessing, they cannot be together again. It is beyond repairs," she said.



She also called on the public, particularly, close relations of Funny Face, not to take his suicide notes for a joke.



"Suicide is no joke. So, for him to write that I will kill myself and the blood is on you and all that is quite serious. I don't agree with people saying and I've seen a lot of comments that people are saying it's for attention and he's emotional. I mean everybody is emotional. Every human being is emotional. Just because you haven't been triggered to that point where you haven't exhibited that emotions don't mean you don't have emotions. Everybody has what triggers their emotions," she stressed.



She further requested the two estranged lovebirds should be provided with professional counselors to help them heal their wounds.



