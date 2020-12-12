Entertainment of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Don’t seduce the innocent boy – Netizens blast Moesha Boduong for ‘eyeing’ Sammy Gyamfi

Actress and socialite Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Moesha Boduong has been trolled by some fans of young Politician Sammy Gyamfi after she expressed her admiration for him.



Moesha Boduong had disclosed how much she admired Sammy Gyamfi for his intelligence and how he swiftly handled the issues regarding the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC) after they rejected the election results by the electoral commission.



As the communication’s director for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi held several press conferences telling their sympathizers that they were not willing to accept the results by Jean Mensa especially after she admitted she made some mistakes with the figures.



The boldness by Sammy Gyamfi won the admiration of many who felt he had the balls to handle political issues. Moesha Boduong for instance clearly couldn't get enough of his intelligence.



