Don't pressure me to create hit songs, I want to take my time - Gasmillla

Ghanaian musician, Gasmilla, has stated that he doesn't want to be pressured into churning out hit songs quickly.



According to him, he prefers to take his time to create music with care, aiming to make songs that people will cherish for a long time.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said, “I don't rush to make quick songs. I take my time with my music, crafting each one carefully. My goal is to make music that people will love for a long, long time”.



The “Telemo” hitmaker also cautioned against labeling artistes with specific music genres or styles, adding that, creativity flourishes when artists are free to experiment with different genres instead of being confined to a single category.



“I don’t think people should box artistes into one style of music. That singular act kills creativity,” he said.



He stated that limiting artistes to a particular style can stifle their creativity and that this practice should be stopped.



Gasmilla’s comments join the wider debate on the state of the Ghana music industry and its performance, as compared to that of other countries, especially Nigeria; which has seen its artistes on some of the world's biggest stages.



