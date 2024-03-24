Don’t paint a witch-hunting picture – Journalists told

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

A pundit on the United Showbiz Television show, Ansah-Addo Halifax, has chided entertainment journalists who are bending the facts about the demolition of the Fantasy Dome.



According to him, painting a picture of the government singling out the owner of the fantasy dome to witch-hunt him does not make sense because the company was given several notices by the Trade Fair company to leave, but these notices fell on deaf ears.



“I am not too happy that some entertainment journalists are trying to paint a picture that the government has singled out the CEO of the Fantasy Dome and is witch-hunting him. Other companies had their offices there but have had to move. We wouldn’t be fair to say it is an attack on the entertainment industry. Several other companies were tenants at the place.



"As of December 26, 2023, the Trade Fair company wrote to the CEO of Fantasy Dome, indicating that their last warning for him to relocate his facility was that letter and that failure on his part will mean they will have to demolish the facility,” he said on Accra-based UTV.



He continued, “If Leslie says he was surprised by the demolition, I am also surprised by that statement. We have read several correspondences between the Ghana Trade Fair and Fantasy Dome as a company. They told him to remove his things because they would demolish the facility if he didn’t move. They wrote to him on January 3, 2024, reminding him of the need to dismantle the dome but all these fell on deaf ears.”