LifeStyle of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Don’t marry a selfish woman and expect to move forward - Relationship coach

Sex Coach Dzifa Sweetness

Relationship and sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised that men should take their time to observe the types of women there are before getting into a relationship and further deciding to get married.



Interviewed on Ghana’s number one adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, she told host, Adwen that if a man rushes to marry a woman who turns out to be self-centered, he can never progress in the marriage because she did not come in with the perception of building each other but of building herself.



“A woman who loves you and is smart will go all the way with you and even when you’re at your lowest, she will stay and support you. She can help you and cover up for you so much that no one will even notice that you’re going through tough times.



However, if you go in for a woman who is selfish and is a witch, as she comes into the marriage, she already has her perception and that is not to help you when you fall. She’s the type that will love you when you’re stable and forget you when you’re at your lowest”, she said.



Dzifa advised that it is very important for men to seek counseling on things to note before choosing a wife or before getting married so as not to commit their whole lives to women who will rather be their downfall.

