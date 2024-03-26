Don’t marry a man you don’t respect regardless of his wealth - Duncan-Williams

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has admonished women against marrying men they do not respect.



According to him, women should not prioritize a man’s wealth or appearance as the prime motive for marriage but should make sure they regard the said man.



He emphasized that if a woman marries a man she does not respect, it would be difficult for the marriage to survive because there would be no mutual understanding.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube and sighted by GhanaWeb, Duncan-Williams explained why a woman shouldn't marry a man she does not give reverence to.



“If you are a woman and you have not married, listen carefully, don’t marry any man you don’t respect; else, you will cross a line. It does not matter how romantic, handsome or how good he smells. Don’t marry him!



“Don’t settle for it just because no man is coming forward. Once you marry the person, you will cross the red line. Before you realize, you will disrespect and despise him, and that can cause the enemy to touch you,” he said.



Watch the video below







SB/BB