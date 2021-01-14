Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Don’t lobby for me as a deputy minister – Philipa Baafi warns

Celebrated gospel songstress, Philipa Baafi has asked those lobbying for others to be appointed into the government of President Akufo-Addo to kindly leave her name out as a potential appointee.



The staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who allowed the party to use her hit song ‘Go high’ in 2008 during the political campaign, has refused to put herself up for appointment at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.



When Philipa Baafi was asked by Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewsGh.com whether she would want to be appointed as a Deputy Minister in the Creative Arts Ministry, she declined to take such an offer if she’s ever considered.



She answered “No please I don’t want you to lobby for me to be appointed as deputy minister in the tourism, culture and creative arts ministry.



You see whatever being the case we have some of our elders ahead of us and whoever comes up for such a position, Philipa Baafi will support them. As for that one whatever President Akufo-Addo says, he knows best,” she told the host.



“So should President Akufo-Addo come out with names of those he wants to work with in government, we will all support those people wholeheartedly,” she said on the show.