Don’t let social media fool you, all that glitters is not gold - Beverly Afaglo advises the youth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Source: GH Base
Actress Beverly Afaglo has given out a word of advice to the youth that they should not make social media fool them and that all that glitters is not gold.
She made this post following a picture she reposted on her Instagram page which said at year 25, you should be driving even if it means driving someone crazy, Just drive!!
Beverly Afaglo totally disagreed with this thought, saying it’s nice to drive at age 25 when you work hard and diligently to achieve that . She advised that they shouldn’t make social media fool them and that all that glitters is not gold. She then mentioned that the youth of today want to jump from 0 to 100 overnight.
She might probably be talking in reference to the recent Benin trips being made by young people in Ghana to get rich overnight and in turn, make certain sacrifices which could affect them and people closest to them.
Read the post by Beverly and tell us if you agree with her:
I saw this somewhere n it’s supposed to be funny or maybe an advice to young ladies .... WRONG Listen young ladies and young men, when we were growing up, the dream wasn’t to drive a car at age 25 or driving a man or woman crazy, yes we all did our bit of dating but at that age, the concentration was all about education or what’s next to better your life after school and most women had countless marriage proposals around this age 25-26,the boys were serious with school, apprenticeship of some sort or looking for a job. The youth of today have changed the game, they want to change the cycle to rather start from top or jump from 0 to 100 overnight....It’ll be a great achievement if u drive your own car at 25 and u’r proud because u worked decently and diligently for it. My dear handsome, beautiful and intelligent young men and women, don’t let social media fool u, all that glitters isn’t gold and there is honour in going thru the right Chanel to make your own money. Last year I visited the prisons and there were many young boys in prison, why? All the reason is money, women and the fast life. We all are on different journeys, u might get there but still wait for that one thing u so desire and I’ll get there later but carrying that very thing u’v been waiting for in years(idiom) ...... Dear good girl, good boy,responsible young adult, I encourage u today not to give up cos someday soon your hardwork and decency will pay off ????????????????????????
