Entertainment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Don’t let anyone regret helping you - D Black to upcoming artistes

Ghanaian multiple award winning and chart-topping hip-hop/ afrobeat artiste, Desmond Kwesi Blackmoore, known better as D Black has advised upcoming artistes to appreciate the smallest help even if they grow to be big in the industry.



Interviewed on Y107.9FM’s Disco Diaries by Kojo Manuel, he noted that loyalty is one thing that is very important to him and is a trait that everyone, especially upcoming artistes need to have.



He said, “The smallest thing anybody does for you, never leave it and never throw it back in their face. Don’t let anyone regret helping you no matter how small or big. Appreciate the smallest thing. I still talk to the first person that put me on air here on YFM almost every month.



Waxy, the first person that gave me the opportunity to record music in the studio without asking me for money is the same person that mixes my songs till today. For ten years. Even tomorrow, I’ll go see him because I owe him a Christmas present. Don’t ever forget the smallest thing that people do for you”.



D Black clarified that not forgetting does not mean talking about it every time or telling everyone about it, but showing appreciation whenever possible, be it verbally or physically.



“The lifespan of artistes in the industry is very short. You can’t do this for the rest of your life. Six or seven years and you’re gone. Only a few people make it to eight, nine or ten years so appreciate the little help that you get because you don’t know when you’re going to meet those people again”, the rapper again emphasized.