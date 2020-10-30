Entertainment of Friday, 30 October 2020

Don’t kill yourself for politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger to youth

Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger

Sunday’s acts of violence by some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress at Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency has been condemned by the general public.



Speaking on the back of the recent clash, actress and radio presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has cautioned the youth against being used as instruments of violence by some politicians.



Afia Schwarzenegger who made an appearance on Angel FM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, said that party supporters are free to campaign for their preferred candidates without causing unrest in the society.



“Don’t kill yourself for politicians, we can join them make merry during their campaigns. Support your candidate without violence,” she advised.



According to her, party faithful should rather channel their energy into developing themselves rather than being puppets for politicians.



“I honestly feel sorry for persons who were engaged in acts of violence at Jamestown. You take a look at the ‘kiosks’ which they stood in front to fight, are you mad? How can you fight for these politicians who live in mansions at Trasacco and East Legon,” she said.







