Tabloid News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Don't involve minors in your act - Bisexual tells LGBT+ members

Many Ghanaians are against the legalization of LGBT+

Lawrence Doku, who identifies himself as a bisexual has sent a message across to his fellow LGBTQ+ members to stay away from minors.



According to OB Julie as he is widely known, if their voices are heard and their actions are decriminalized, he would entreat his community to desist from introducing minors to the act.



"For me, I will never go in for a minor. I think that's one of the reasons people are kicking against it. So I entreat my people to desist from that act, he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Lawrence also stated that it is who they are, hence nothing can be done about it.



"Sometimes, we are beaten especially by the ghetto boys. But you can't change us, we were born like this,” he added.



Watch the video below;



