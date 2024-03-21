'Don’t insult actors when they beg for support' - Actor Sunsum to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu popularly known as Sunsum, has asked Ghanaians to treat actors with empathy whenever they solicit public support.



According to him, some actors are compelled to appeal for help, because they do not make as much money from movies as people perceive.



He said most actors are usually cheated by their movie producers after working extensively on set.



Buttressing his point, Sunsum noted that he has been a victim of such situations a lot of times.



“Since I got into the movie industry I have been cheated financially on several occasions by producers. In the ‘King of the Night’ movie, I shot 37 scenes while Agya Koo shot 2 scenes. Upon all my hard work, I was given just 150 cedis. So, if I end up begging for money in the future, someone would criticize me that I misused my funds but it was the fault of my fellow black man [producer] who deprived me of the right amount I deserved.



“My movie titled ‘Abro Ne Beyie’ made good sales that I could have built like ten houses but I earned just 100 cedis. We sabotage ourselves in the industry so people should not blame our actors when they find themselves in such difficult situations financially,” he stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by GhanaWeb



He, however, urged the public to support actors who might seek their help and not chastise them.



