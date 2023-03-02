'Don’t go into marriage with the perception that your husband will cheat’ - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has admonished young women to enter marriage with complete faith in their future spouses.



She believes that trust is crucial in marriage and that women should enter marriage with complete trust because having trust issues in marriage can lead to a lot of complications.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, on March 1, 2023, Celestine Donkor asserted that women shouldn't enter into marriage believing that their husbands will cheat on them because there are some faithful men out there.



“In everything, there are possibilities of faithful people and those who have the tendency to cheat as well. Trust is important in marriage… I will say every human is bound to sin. Our flesh is full of sins, so any human being at all can sin.



“Even those that we don’t suspect, even Roman sisters sin…so I will say there are faithful people and there are people who are just like that.



“So, having the perception that your husband will cheat on you, means that you’re already going into the marriage with a lack of trust, which is already a problem.



“And it will make you suspicious for no reason. So, I think you should rather go into marriage with a lot of confidence,” she said.







