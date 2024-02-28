Don't go about having sex with any lady, some women carry bad luck - Eddie Nartey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Ghanaian actor and producer Eddie Nartey has offered advice to men, urging them to learn how to say no to sexual advances, as some offers may be detrimental to their well-being.



In a viral video from his podcast 'Into the Mic,' Eddie Nartey advised men to abstain from accepting sexual advances from women who offer such encounters.



"Learn how to say no to sex! I'm talking to the men here. It's not every woman you see that you must 'enter the net'.



"Some women come with bad luck; others too come with very good luck," he said.



He urged men to exercise their judgment and reflect on how to distinguish between women who bring positive vibes into their lives and those who may bring negative ones.



Eddie Nartey also encouraged men to exercise caution and discernment when selecting their sexual partners.



"But how are you going to know that if anytime you see a woman, the first thing that enters your mind is, 'let me enter the net'," he warned.



His comments elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many emphasizing the significance of his message, particularly in a time when casual sex is prevalent.



