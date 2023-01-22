Don’t forget to do these 5 things if you’re planning a party

LifeStyle of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: braperucci.africa

So you open your Instagram feed and start to scroll. You spot all the fine photos and reels from a slew of parties.



Bachelor parties, wedding parties, gender reveal parties and the list goes on. You feel inspired and say to your self “This is fun. I could do this. I could be a party planner.” And you can but you want to approach your newfound career with some tips and advice.



Firstly, event planning is a high-pressure career that focuses on a lot of moving parts. And those parts usually move spontaneously.



Brace yourself because you’ll have to be level-headed and organized. Your attention to detail will come to play because every well-planned party always comes down to the details.



Speaking of details, you may easily overlook or forget certain things when planning your party. Don’t worry. We got you. If it’s about throwing down a shindig for the ages then we dey for you.



You may be new to the party planning game but these easy tips and dos will assure your success.



Here are some of the top party planning tips to have a successful event.



Have a theme

Always come up with a theme. Party theme are fun and excitement, and a great one will keep your party on the lips of attendees for ages. Masquerade parties, pyjama parties, 80’s Hiplife parties…the options are many. You can surf the internet for ideas or ask friends for inspo. But the best choice would be to ask the celebrant what they want their party theme to be.





Take account of party and tech set-up



You always need a contingency plan when organizing a party. Think about all the scenarios that might require a contingency plan. If the party is outdoors, plan for if there’s bad weather. Don’t make the mistake of leaving your space and party set up till the 11th hour. This is one of the biggest oversights many party planners make. Especially with regards to the tech set-up. You don’t want to derail the party with tech issues. Account for the music, lighting and power ahead of time.





Make a guest list and then account for 20% more



When it comes to events anything can happen. The smart thing to do is to have excess as opposed to less. Account for extra seating, extra food and any extra goodies. This is important, especially when you are planning a bigger party than usual. This will also help you prepare in case you have limited party space.



Invites timing



A lot of party planners either send out invites too early or too late. If it is sent out too early, the party could be forgotten. If it’s too late, the guests might not have enough time to plan to attend. The best time would be far enough in advance to guarantee guests won’t already be booked, but close enough to the date that they will be looking forward to attending. We suggest like they do in corporate; a two weeks notice. Another reminder three days to the party wouldn’t hurt either. P.S. include directions and contact to the invites.



Prioritize all five senses



First and lasting impressions rely on many things but the most of them rely on stimulating the sight, smell, taste, sound, and touch senses. What does this mean for you? Your venue must look visually amazing; lights and decor set-up. It should smell pleasant and inviting; aromatic flowers or oil diffusers. You could offer a welcome drink on arrival, enjoyed with a soothing backdrop of music. Your guests should have access to comfortable and plush spaces to socialize before the real party gets started. Best believe you’ll have your party attendees right where you want them to be.