Don’t expect a great future if you spend 3 hours on social media watching funny videos – Abeiku Santana

Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, has admonished individuals to lessen the time they spend on social media doing unnecessary things that do not add any value to their lives.



He stated that some people could spend approximately three hours on social media watching funny videos, chatting and making comments on things that do not impact their lives positively.



The radio personality emphasized that individuals who do not make use of social media positively but rely on it for entertainment should not expect their future to be bright because they are wasting time on frivolous things.



Abeiku Santana noted that social media has come to help in the current dispensation with some people making good use of it to make money and other benefits it comes with.



“We all have 24 hours but what do you do with that? Some people spend three hours on social media it's not bad unless you are making money from there. But if you spend three hours on social media watching funny videos on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter then it's dangerous."



"You can go to WhatsApp chat and send videos for three hours. If you are still doing this in 2024, don’t expect any great future. Never take your present for granted because that is the foundation of your future,” he said while speaking on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The negative influence of social media has become a major concern in the world today.





