Don’t expect a Grammy when 50% of artistes don’t belong to any record label – Tulenkey to critics

Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey has established that until artistes in the country grab an opportunity to work with reputable record labels, they should forget about winning Grammys.



He said lack of investment and exposure has contributed to the music industry’s ‘stunted growth’.



Speaking to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, Tulenkey said the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Burna Boy won Grammy awards because they were associated with reputable record labels.



“More than 50% of Ghanaian artistes in Ghana do not have a record label and that’s not the way to go. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing but if we really want to go far and win Grammy’s then that’s a wrong path. Mostly Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy move to the next level and before you know it, they’ve won a BET or Grammy award. Or they get a contract from one of the big record labels which opens doors for them.



“We are not projecting our country enough and we are not investing enough.” he added



Touching on the assertion that Ghanaian music is not being recognized internationally because most artistes in the country churn out senseless lyrics, he said:



“Grammy is not about lyrics. I used to think it’s about lyrics and composition. It’s about the links and who you know. Ghanaians should stop that thing. Let’s support each other and stop the hate,”



