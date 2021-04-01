Don’t ever forget God when you get all you prayed for – Moesha Boduong advises youth

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress Moesha Boduong has advised the youth of Ghana not to forget God when they get what they prayed for.



It’s common for people to forget their God when things go on very well in their lives after years of praying for grace.



Such people now live on their volition and are of the belief that they did it through hard work and dedication forgetting how they used to pray to God for all they have.



In a post shared on her Instagram page, Moesha Boduong who is a Ghanaian socialite has advised the youth always to remember God after they have achieved greatness through prayers.



Her post read “Don’t forget God..when you prayed for what you prayed for a woman of grace.”



