'Don't ever be shy to repeat outfits' – Joey B

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Joey B has said that there is nothing wrong in repeating outfits



• He made this known in a tweet



• Joey B's tweet has been greeted with mixed reaction



Ghanaian musician, Joey B has reminded individuals not to be swayed by the pressures of society especially when it comes to what they choose to wear.



In an era where people seems to live their life to please persons on social media, the singer has urged them to be true to themselves by resisting pressures of society.



Joey B who believes that it is necessary to cut your coat according to your cloth has maintained that there is nothing wrong with repeating outfits.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the musician wrote: “ Don't ever be shy to repeat outfits.”



His comment has been greeted with mixed reactions. A Twitter user by the name Jeff wrote: "Bro that’s not a problem for those wen get money ooo But we wen nor get shin shin nar bug problems oooo Them go narrat us tire for area."



Another also wrote: "I don't ever see the reason why anyone should be shy to repeat their own clothe, cloth wey no be anybody papa buy for you."



Bra Kay also wrote: "Oh Champ.. Tell them. Black mentality says if you repeat outfits then you're broke."