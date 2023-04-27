You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 27Article 1756493

LifeStyle of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'Don't discuss your wife with a side chick' - Politician cautions married men

File photo on a cheating husband caught in a phone conversation with his lover File photo on a cheating husband caught in a phone conversation with his lover

A former advisor to Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has advised married men to be careful about the authority they give their side chicks.

Takema asserts that most side chicks who have the bravery to assault the wives of the married men they are dating, act on what they hear from the men.

In relation to this, he has issued a warning to married men not to mock their wives in front of the side chicks.

He also counseled them against discussing their wives with them.

Smith Takema also advised married men not to ever consume meals made by their side chicks and to always use condoms if they wish to have sexual contact with them in order to prevent pregnancy.

He wrote, “Any side chick that has the guts to attack Madam is motivated by the husband of madam. Some mumu men will knack a side chick to the extent that they table their wife for ridicule with the side chick.

“Do not discuss your wife with a side chick, never compare your wife with a side chick no matter how the knacking carry you go reach. Never entertain any discussion with her about your wife.

“Avoid eating food specially prepared for you by her. Above all use a condom or make her understand that you won’t entertain pregnancy.

