Don't depend on government to sponsor your projects - King Ampaw to filmakers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian film producer and director, King Ampaw, has urged filmmakers to be self-reliant and not depend on the government’s financial aid for their movie productions.



According to him, the funds that the government provides for film productions are not enough and filmmakers should seek other sources of funding.



Sharing these remarks in an interview with Joy FM on March 9, 2024, King Ampaw said commercial productions are mainly private businesses that require a lot of money and that the government has little to do with them.



“To put the facts down, commercial productions have got very little, not much to do with government. It is purely private business because of the money involved,” he said.



He observed that young filmmakers in Ghana have been focusing too much on government support and that this has made them lazy.



He said the government cannot give much money to the many filmmakers in Ghana, and that he could use the entire government film fund for only one movie production. He said filmmakers need to change their attitude and mindset on this issue.



“Unfortunately, the young people here have been emphasizing it most time. I think that has made us a little bit lazy.



"After all, how much money can the government give to so many filmmakers? Now, listen to this, the whole government film fund, I may use for only one movie production. We might have to change our attitude and minds on that,” he said.



He said he has never taken money from government to fund any of his movies in his entire career. He said he got support from the European Union and the German government, but he had to work hard for it.



King Ampaw advised Ghanaian filmmakers to write good scripts that will attract investors and make quality movies.



