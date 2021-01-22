Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Don’t count me among stingy men – Okyeame Kwame

“Y33ko” hitmaker and multiple award-winning Hiplife artiste, Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame has refused to be counted amongst the members of the ‘Stingy Men Association’.



More Ghanaian celebrities have latched themselves onto the ‘Stingy Men Association’ tag as the likes of Joey B, Tulenkey, and Sarkodie have all joined the craze.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Okyeame Kwame was quizzed as to whether he should be counted amongst the likes of Sarkodie who is perceived to be stingy.



He said on Kastle FM that “No I’m not a member of the Stingy Men Association. As you know as for me I pay very nice. I do pay a lot so I can’t be counted amongst the stingy men.



“That’s why in my yeeko song I said we should sometimes chill a bit because the cost of two bottles of a drink cannot roof a building,” Okyeame Kwame said.



Meanwhile, Sarkodie has been awarded as the Stingy Artiste of the year in the just-ended Something Wicked Awards. He was awarded an outstanding plaque for the overall award for the night.