Don't condemn my song because Kuami Eugene wrote it - Joyce Blessing to critics

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing, has slammed critics who claim her new song, ‘Victory’, isn't spiritual because it was written by highlife musician, Kuami Eugene.



According to her, such sentiments would rather create enmity between secular artistes and gospel artistes.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Joyce Blessing claimed that all talents are created by God, and as such, it is wrong to assume that secular artistes are influenced by Satan.



To buttress her points, Joyce Blessing wondered why she is being criticized when Christians still patronize items manufactured by ‘worldly’ people.



“From my understanding of the Word, God is the creator of everything including talents. I don’t think Satan, whom the people claim Kuami Eugene is serving, has any power to create or even bless any human being with a single talent.



“So why would anyone think that because Kuami Eugene wrote my song, it should be condemned? I want to ask such people if they patronize only things made by Christians. If they own stuff such as cars, were they manufactured by Christians?” she said.



Joyce Blessing, however, advocated for support among artistes of all genres, highlighting that God embraces all sinners.



“I don’t like paying attention to such things because they only breed disunity in the music industry, which shouldn’t be so. We are colleagues, friends, and family, and tolerating this will only bring about divisions. Even God says He came for the sinful so who am I to discriminate,” she added.



Watch the video below:



